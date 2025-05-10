Pope Leo XIV Most Likely Rooting for the Knicks Today And God Knows They Need It

The New York Knicks are gearing up to have the franchise's biggest game of the century in a few hours, so it doesn't hurt if they have some Divine Intervention to help them.

According to The Athletic, the new Pope Leo XIV, whose real name is Robert Francis Prevost, has been frequently following the Knicks in recent years, ever since they've been known as "The Villanova Knicks," thanks to Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart all being former Wildcats players.

Pope Leo XIV is also a Villanova alumnus, and according to other priests and close friends of the new Spiritual head of the Church that used to actually text with him during games, they believe that he will, without a doubt, continue to watch a game when he can. Knicks fans want the new Pope to know that Saturday afternoon seems as good of a day as ever to watch!

You can bet that now is as good of a time as ever for Pope Leo to tune in, as the Knicks host the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in what is going to be an absolute rollercoaster of madness and emotions!

"We’ve had a lot of fun watching the Knicks because Jalen (Brunson) and Josh (Hart) and Donte (DiVincenzo) was there and now Mikal (Bridges) is there," longtime friend, Reverend Robert P. Hagan told the media outlet. "I think that Pope Leo will still keep an eye on the Nova Knicks. I think he’ll still keep an eye on the Wildcats, and I think he’ll be very proud of not just who they are but the way that they play with a certain spirit and unselfishness," the Father continued as he spoke about his 27-year friendship with the first ever American Pope.

THIS IS THE KNICKS SUPER BOWL POSTSEASON

To be fair, it almost seems like the Knicks have had a Higher Power behind them in their series against the Celtics. After trailing by 20+ points in both Games 1 and 2, the Knicks were able to miraculously come back and win. For anyone who has followed basketball or the Knicks, let's just say that doesn't happen to a franchise who last won an NBA title in 1973.

With ticket prices averaging the highest they've ever been for a Knicks home game (some even going for tens of thousands of dollars), Madison Square Garden will be loud, rowdy and chaotic - and hopefully even blessed!