Bouncing Back With Two Bets In Celtics-Knicks, Timberwolves-Warriors Game 3s

Well, it was fun winning in the 2025 NBA Playoffs while it lasted. An 11-3 run, including a four-game winning streak earlier this week, was ruined by an active four-game losing skid. My "best bets" Friday were 🗑️. The Indiana Pacers got stomped by the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Oklahoma City Thunder lost outright as -5.5 favorites to the Denver Nuggets.

However, the only way to end a losing streak is to keep firing (responsibly, of course), which is what I plan to do.

2025 NBA Playoffs Betting Card: May 10

The odds are the best available at the time of writing.

New York Knicks +6.5 (-110) , down to +5, vs. the Boston Celtics via FanDuel, risking 1.1 units (u).

, down to +5, vs. the Boston Celtics via FanDuel, risking 1.1 units (u). Minnesota Timberwolves -5.5 (-110), up to -6.5, vs. the Golden State Warriors via DraftKings, risking 1.1u.

Celtics at Knicks (+6.5)

This isn't a sharp play. I'm a New York sports fan who never bets against his team. Because of my bias, I try not to bet on my favorite teams, but this is the playoffs, so losing this bet wouldn't hurt more than NYK losing Game 3. That said, Knicks All-Star and 2024-25 NBA Clutch Player of the Year, Jalen Brunson, is the best player in this series, and this looks like the old Celtics.

Brunson is averaging a series-best 23.0 points per game (PPG), and Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are settling for bad jump shots. Tatum, in particular, is getting killed by the NBA media for his sh*tting the bed in the first two games of this series. His true shooting percentage for the series, which factors in free throws, and 2-and 3-point shooting, is 39.2% (.286/.250/.778).

Also, Boston big Kristaps Porziņģis isn't 100%, and New York C Mitchell Robinson has been a major problem for the Celtics. KP's injury forces Boston to give backup C Luke Kornet more playing time, but that means Robinson gets to play. He is one of the best defensive bigs in basketball, and it's tough for the Celtics to get past the foul line with Mitch on the floor.

Look, I get the argument for Boston covering -6 in Game 3. The Celtics were -900 favorites to win this series, hammered the Knicks in all four regular-season meetings, and are the reigning NBA Champions. Boston blew two 20-point leads in its one-and-three-point Game 1 and 2 losses and built those leads despite Tatum playing poorly. Yet, I'm a fan, and I'm taking the points at The Garden.

Prediction: Celtics 105, Knicks 103

Timberwolves (-5.5) at Warriors

Minnesota crushed Golden State 117-93 without Steph Curry Thursday in Game 2 to even the series. The Dubs are much easier to defend without chasing Curry around screens all night. Curry had a +7.3 on/off net rating during the regular season and has a +15.2 on/off net rating in these playoffs, per CleaningTheGlass.com. Meanwhile, the T-Wolves have two guys to throw at Jimmy Butler III: Anthony Edwards and wing Jaden McDaniels.

Plus, Draymond Green is playing on the edge, and he will cost Golden State a game in this series by getting ejected because of his flailing nonsense. Draymond was whining about how the media makes him out to be an "angry black guy" after Game 2. But, Green has been one of the dirtiest players in the NBA over the past 10 seasons, and his antics cost the Warriors the 2016 NBA Finals.

Nonetheless, the Timberwolves should dominate the boards because Draymond is Golden State's starting center, and he is only 6-foot-6. Minnesota PF Julius Randle, C Rudy Gobert, and Edwards are terrific offensive rebounders, and the T-Wolves are second in second-chance PPG this postseason. Lastly, they were fourth in 3-point percentage during the regular season.

Prediction: Timberwolves 105, Warriors 97

