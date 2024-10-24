World Series Ticket Prices Are Highest Of All Time, Agency Tells OutKick

Tickets for this weekend's New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Dodgers World Series matchup are going for astronomical prices, rivaling even Taylor Swift's recent Eras Tour at times.

"We are looking at the most expensive World Series ticket prices of all time," TickPick.com's Head of Content Kyle Zorn, who has been with the secondary ticketing platform for nearly 9 years told me.

What's interesting about this World Series in particular, however, is that there has not been a lot of movement or dropping of prices, something that Zorn says is similar to last year's Super Bowl LVIII between the Chiefs and the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

"Prices are holding [high] pretty considerably, they usually peak and drop, but last night was the first time that prices dropped from $1,050. At one point, we even had one fall below $900, but that was quickly picked up in a few seconds," Zorn explained. In comparison, last year's World Series prices dropped considerably every single day.

PRICES REMAIN HIGH

TickPick.com says that this will be the most expensive World Series ticket overall, with the last one being Game 3 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field, when the Cubs hosted the Washington Nationals.

Last night the average resale price for a standing room only seat at Yankees Stadium for Game 3 was averaging $1,500.

There's no wonder why ticket prices are so high for this historic mashup between two of Major League Baseball's greatest franchises. Both teams have a combined 63 World Series appearances as well as 34 Championships (27 for New York, 7 by the Dodgers).

Not to mention the marquee players that are part of this year's lineup, including Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole, Juan Soto, Mookie Betts and someone named Shohei Ohtani, whose recent 50/50 baseball was just auctioned for over $4 million making it the highest price ever sold for a baseball. One can expect that Ohtani's Japanese roots and international stardom is absolutely having an effect on this year's World Series ticket prices.

In the end, however, as TickPick's Kyle Zorn says, it really depends now what happens on the baseball diamond.

"If a team wins 2 or loses 2, that will immediately have an effect on ticket prices for the rest of the Series."

And, should anyone buy a future Game 6 or Game 7 ticket and it doesn't go that far? "They get a refund," Zorn said.

But if it does go that far? "You can onl imagine how much a $1,200 Game 7 ticket right now would go if it ended up happening."

Welcome to the secondary ticketing world everyone, where the market decides just how much you'll be paying to be a part of history!

