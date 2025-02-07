Cracker Barrel Wages War With Woke Waffle House, And It's Getting Nasty

Times are tough right now in the ‘egg game,’ whatever that is, because of this pesky bird flu. You heard of it? It's been going around for a while now, and really putting a dent in our livestock.

I assume it will be a raging pandemic at some point relatively soon that the left drums up to be the start of the apocalypse, but, you know, we'll see. For now, though, it's mainly impacting chickens. Which affects our eggs.

Which, in turn, affects our great food establishments across this great country.

Waffle House, earlier this week, announced a 50-cent surcharge on eggs because they're so damn expensive right now. Nasty move, but I get it. You gotta do whatcha gotta do.

Unless you're Cracker Barrel – AKA the GOAT of the breakfast game in America. Cracker Barrel would never pull such a move. Not today, not tomorrow, not ever.

Cracker Barrel has drawn a line in the sand

My GOD. What a post. What a shot. What a restaurant.

"Egg surcharges? Never heard ot it. Order eggs and get double the pegs now through next Wednesday 2/12"

Hey, Waffle House – PISS OFF. Cracker Barrel proves, once again, why it was always be on top of the mountain in this business.

Now, am I a bit biased? Sure. I'm the unofficial (official) Cracker Barrel guy here at OutKick. Love this place more than I love my two kids. I grew up getting fat at the Cracker Barrel, and, while I don't get there as often nowadays, I still defend her to the death.

Great rocking chairs, great gifts if you like old country CDs and vintage candy – and who doesn't? – and great food. Sunrise sampler? Elite. The pancakes? Better the IHOP. The eggs? Well, come on. Clearly better than woke Waffle House!

And hey, now you get double the pegs with every egg order! For those who don't understand Cracker Barrel lingo, it's just their reward system. Yes, I'm confused by it, too. Yes, I also thought it was the sexual term at first. It is not. No worries!

Anyway, there's a war breaking out in the food & beverage game, and Cracker Barrel has drawn a line in the sand.

Pick your fighter, America.