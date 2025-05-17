Knicks Fans Absolutely Rock New York City After Eliminating Celtics: WATCH

For the first time in over 25 years, the New York Knicks are heading back to the Eastern Conference Finals, and after Friday night's close-out game against the Boston Celtics, the Knicks faithful celebrated in prime form.

Across Midtown, Manhattan Knicks fans came out in the thousands to cheer on Jalen Brunson and his teammates, who proved that the "New Knicks" are for real after defeating the Celtics in six games. The wild celebration was not only full of excitement but also had added shock value, as few believed the Knicks would win more than one game against the defending champs, let alone the entire series.

New York City became an absolute SCENE Friday night as some fans were body-surfing on police barricades, while others climbed light poles and billboards.

In recent years, Knicks fans have been mocked and ridiculed for their over-the-top celebrations during previous playoff wins, only to come up short time and time again; New York hasn't made the Eastern Conference Finals since 2000. Anyone remember the Bing Bong chant?

However, now the fans, who haven't seen an NBA title since 1973, aren't holding back, and neither is the rest of the Big Apple, as even Yankees fans got in on the action when a "Boston sucks" chant broke out in the upper deck while the Bombers were playing the New York Mets on Friday night.

Make no mistake about it, the Knicks are NEW YORK's team right now. As someone who has lived and been a part of New York sports fandom my entire life, I don't ever recall a time any other Big Apple team was celebrated the way the Knicks have been this year, unless it was for winning a championship.

And the best part is … you haven't seen ANYTHING yet, as the Knicks have home-court advantage against the Indiana Pacers, their massive rivals.

The last time the two faced each other this late in the playoffs was 25 years ago, when the Pacers knocked the Knicks out of the Eastern Conference Finals. Pacers-Knicks has been one of the most heated rivalries in Knicks history; John Starks, Patrick Ewing and, yes, even Spike Lee, went to battle against Reggie Miller as both teams met six times between 1993 and 2000.

Knicks Host The Pacers On Wednesday

Since then, the rivalry hasn't died down one bit. Last year, the Pacers knocked out the Knicks again, with New York being eliminated in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

However, that was then … and this is now.

The New Knicks are a real thing; just ask our new Pope.

Get ready for absolute bedlam, mayhem, and more in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday and Thursday for Games 1 and 2 at Madison Square Garden before the series heads to Indiana.