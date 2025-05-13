Absolute Chaos As Knicks Fan Shut Down Seventh Avenue After HUGE Win

"That's why we dumped your tea in the ocean, go back to Boston!" one Knicks fan screamed.

"I would sell my house to get to the Finals!" said another.

"I'm putting my girl on the Knicks advancing!" an extremely over-confident or soon-to-be ex-boyfriend yelled.

Those were just some of the things a crazed New York Knicks fanbase was screaming, according to videos posted on social media, as thousands of them spilled onto New York City's 7th Avenue on Monday night after a dominant victory to put their team up 3-1 in its best-of-seven Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Boston Celtics.

KNICKS LEAD 3-1 IN BEST-OF-SEVEN SERIES

It's been 25 years since the Knicks last made it to the Eastern Conference Finals, which is a LIFETIME these days, as Gen Z and Gen Alpha weren't even born yet. And let's not even talk about the last time they brought home an NBA Championship - all the way back in 1973, 52-years-ago.

"They're going to need to call the SWAT, the National Guard, the Marines [when we win!]" one Knicks fan shouted.

Based on last night's scenes outside Madison Square Garden, as well as the dominant play inside on the court, that fan may be right. Perhaps what was so great about the Knicks win was not that they won, but how they did so, in an incredible all-around team effort. Four Knicks players scored over 20 points, including Jalen Brunson, who dropped 39.

GAME 5 WILL TAKE PLACE WEDNESDAY IN BOSTON

In fact, unless you're a Celtics fan, it feels like everyone is rooting for the Knicks to advance.

Then again, this is the Knicks and they have a penchant for disappointing. If New York should somehow collapse and not defeat the Celtics, the hordes of New York fans will need an army of therapists to help them recover.

