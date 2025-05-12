Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Suffers Devastating, Non-Contact Injury as Knicks Surge Past Celtics For 3-1 Lead

Jayson Tatum did not finish Game 4 against the New York Knicks on Monday after sustaining an apparent non-contact lower leg injury in the fourth quarter.

Celtics and Knicks fans at Madison Square Garden were shocked at the sight of the injured Tatum.

Tatum, 27, collapsed in pain after pushing off his right foot while chasing a loose ball following a play by Jaylen Brown.

With the Celtics trailing 111-104, Tatum's fall resulted in a turnover, leading to a breakaway dunk by New York's OG Anunoby.

Tatum, visibly in distress, required assistance to leave the court and was wheeled to the locker room. Broadcast footage captured an emotional Tatum in his wheelchair.

No confirmation on the extent of his injury was announced after the game; however, concerns shifted to a possible Achilles tear based on the lack of contact and intensity of Tatum's reaction.

The injury heightened Boston's concerns, who were on the precipice of a 3-1 series deficit coming into the game. Despite the injury, Tatum had a strong performance, recording 48 points, eight rebounds, and four steals in the critical game.

The reigning champion Celtics now face elimination after falling to the Knicks, 121-113.

Check back with OutKick as the story develops

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela