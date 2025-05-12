Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Suffers Devastating, Non-Contact Injury as Knicks Surge Past Celtics For 3-1 Lead

Jayson Tatum did not finish Game 4 against the New York Knicks on Monday after sustaining an apparent non-contact lower leg injury in the fourth quarter.

Celtics and Knicks fans at Madison Square Garden were shocked at the sight of the injured Tatum.

Tatum, 27, collapsed in pain after pushing off his right foot while chasing a loose ball following a play by Jaylen Brown. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics lays on the ground after being injured against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

With the Celtics trailing 111-104, Tatum's fall resulted in a turnover, leading to a breakaway dunk by New York's OG Anunoby.

Tatum, visibly in distress, required assistance to leave the court and was wheeled to the locker room. Broadcast footage captured an emotional Tatum in his wheelchair. 

No confirmation on the extent of his injury was announced after the game; however, concerns shifted to a possible Achilles tear based on the lack of contact and intensity of Tatum's reaction.

The injury heightened Boston's concerns, who were on the precipice of a 3-1 series deficit coming into the game. Despite the injury, Tatum had a strong performance, recording 48 points, eight rebounds, and four steals in the critical game. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks during the second quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The reigning champion Celtics now face elimination after falling to the Knicks, 121-113.

