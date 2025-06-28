Logan Paul Calls Out Fan After Refusing To Autograph Counterfeit Memorabilia

Logan Paul is speaking out and defending himself after getting criticized for refusing to sign an autograph for a fan earlier this week.

The outspoken older Paul brother, who has an opinion about everything, recently made headlines after refusing to sign a fan's trading card of the WWE wrestler. At the time, wrestling fans weren't sure if Logan was just portraying his "bad guy" persona, or if he just didn't want to sign the fan's merchandise for whatever reason.

LOGAN CALLS OUT FAN WITH COUNTERFEIT MEMORABILIA

Turns out, Logan was in the right as he went on social media to explain the situation and informed his millions of followers that the fan had a counterfeit card of the wrestler.

"Confirmed with Topps that this was a fake [card]. It would've been the very first 'Logan Paul Rookie Card' that I autographed, and I didn't want that moment to happen with a counterfeit," the wrestler tweeted.

The unnamed fan that approached Logan allegedly claimed he had one of Paul's new 2025 Topps Now Rookie Cards. However, as anyone that follows Paul knows, he is a HUGE memorabilia collector - especially when it comes to trading cards. Essentially, this fan tried to put one over on the worst possible person he could have!

PHONY MEMORABILIA COLLECTORS ARE BEING CALLED OUT MORE

Logan owns one of the most expensive Pokémon cards of all-time, a PSA 10 grade 1998 Pikachu Illustrator card, which the YouTuber-turned-wrestler purchased for $5,270,000! To make things even more hilarious, Logan told the autograph hound that he hadn't even received his Topps rookie card, and questioned how the fan could have had it when they weren't even released yet.

Logan's call out of an overzealous and over-the-top autograph hound has been receiving praise across the sports memorabilia world as more people are growing tired of those that are giving the hobby a bad reputation.

Earlier this year, Pittsburgh Pirates ace pitcher Paul Skenes publicly stated that he was happy a young kid was able to become the lucky person to randomly find his rare, 1-of-1, Topps Chome MLB debut patch autographed card, rather than a "50-year-old collector." The 11-year-old that pulled the card from a random baseball card pack ended up selling it at auction for more than $1 million. Skenes said he was happy the money went to someone young rather than a career collector.

Good for Paul Skenes for keeping it real and, honestly, I didn't think I'd ever be saying this - but good for Logan Paul for calling out the cringe collectors as well!