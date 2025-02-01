Paul Skenes Praises 11-Year-Old Kid That Found His $1 Million Card

Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes proved once again that he gets it, as he congratulated the 11-year-old kid who found his 1-of-1 baseball card that could possibly be worth $1 million.

During an appearance earlier this week on Late Night with Seth Meyers, last year's National League Rookie of the Year winner was asked about the card that had thousands of collectors buying up packs of Topps trading cards. For those that want to understand just how big the hysteria was, I've previously equated it to the Willy Wonka golden ticket frenzy. That's literally what people were doing to try and find Skenes' card.

LIFE CHANGING MONEY FOR THE KID

"One of your baseball cards, was a 1-of-1 card, which means only one of them existed. And everyone was buying boxes of cards trying to get it and for months nobody had it. But last week it was pulled by an 11-year-old kid. How excited were you to find out it was pulled by an 11-year-old kid," Meyers asked.

"Super, super excited," Skenes responded.

And when Meyers asked him what would have been the worst possible outcome?

"Probably a 50-year-old collector," Skenes responded, as he proved that despite his new-found fame, he is still humbled and level-headed, unlike so many other athletes.

I think we can all agree that the fact that some random young baseball fan literally found Skenes' card in a random box of cards his parents got him for Christmas is SO much better than some collector that truly wouldn't appreciate it as much.

SKENES WON THE NL ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

More importantly, the fact that Skenes' card was such a massive memorabilia hunt shows just how high baseball fans and, perhaps, even more importantly - the market, are on the 22-year-old.

Even the Pittsburgh Pirates were offering THIRTY YEARS of season tickets to whomever pulled the card. And if that wasn't enough, Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, chimed in and offered the person a chance to hang with her in her Pirates' suite during a game!

As I wrote here on OutKick, the sports world was wondering just what the kid would do with the card; hold onto it to increase its value (or decrease if Skenes has a bad career), turn it in to the Pirates for the season tickets, or take it to auction and see what the free market has to offer.

Ultimately, the kid decided to take the money now while he can (shout out to his parents for giving the correct advice) and will be auctioning it off in the coming days with Fanatics.

… Now imagine if Paul Skenes is the one that wins the auction though?

That would make many of us love him even more.

WHAT WOULD YOU HAVE DONE WITH THE CARD? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow