Would You Trade A $1 Million Paul Skenes Card For Pirates Season Tickets And A Hang With Olivia Dunne?

An 11-year-old baseball fan finds himself holding all the baseball cards, literally.

The anonymous card collector scored a once in a lifetime hit when he bought a box of baseball cards that featured a 1 of 1 Paul Skenes autographed rookie card from Topps. The card had become one of the most sought after prizes - akin to finding a Willy Wonka golden ticket, with collectors dropping thousands upon thousands of dollars in hopes of finding the Skenes rookie.

Now, the young baseball fan has quite the decision to make: Does he sell the card at auction in what could reportedly bring in, by some estimates, as high as $1 million? Or does he give it to the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have proposed an extensive trade offer for it?

Earlier today, the Pirates tweeted out that their offer still remains. The 11-year-old can have two season tickets behind home plate for 30 years, a softball game for him and 30 of his friends at PNC Park, two autographed Skenes jerseys, and oh yeah, Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne even chimed in and is offering the fan to watch a game with her in her Pirates suite!

Money may be cool and all, but an 11-year-old boy hanging out with Olivia Dunne? I mean that's bragging rights for life.

Time may not be on the kid's side either, as although Skenes was last year's Rookie of the Year thanks to a dominant 11-3 record with an incredible 1.96 ERA and 170 strikeouts, the price of the card will undoubtedly drop if he isn't as impressive this year or if God forbid he gets hurt.

SHOULD HE SELL IT?

The debate has brought up quite the reaction on social media. Some argue that because the 11-year-old is based in Los Angeles, he's most likely not a Pirates fan - so why bother taking up their offer? Others say that he could take the season tickets and then sell the majority of the games throughout the next three decades and make money that way.

Or, does he say the heck with Skenes and the Pirates and take it to the free market and see what he can get at auction for it?

