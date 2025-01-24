11-Year-Old Turns Down Olivia Dunne Offer, Takes Rare Card To Auction

An 11-year-old who had the opportunity of a lifetime to hang with Olivia Dunne in her private Pittsburgh Pirates suite, as well as be given two season tickets for the next 30 years has turned it down in order to test out the free market.

The unidentified baseball fan, who randomly opened up a pack of the new Topps baseball series and got the hit of a lifetime with a 1-of-1 Paul Skenes autographed, game-used jersey card, has been all the talk in the sports memorabilia world as to what he would do.

PAUL SKENES ROOKIE CARD COULD BE WORTH $1 MILLION!

The card, which I liken to getting a Willy Wonka Golden Ticket, could be worth close to a million dollars. However, the Pirates and others want the card… badly. The team sent out a tweet offering 30-years of season tickets behind home plate, a softball game for whoever pulled the card and their friends, multiple autographed Paul Skenes jerseys and more.

Earlier today though, it was announced that the kid has decided to cash in on it by consigning with Fanatics and will now take the card to auction.

WHAT WOULD YOU DO?

As I previously wrote, forget about the Pirates season tickets and all of that, the fact that an 11-year-old turned down a hang with Olivia Dunne that would have made him the most popular kid not only in his school but the entire city, is quite the move.

But after Topps just released the kid's journal entry about his reaction of "nearly pooped his brains" and screaming "letttt's goooo" after opening up the box of cards and literally striking gold, one can't help but root for the kid and what is about to be a life changing amount of money for him and his family.

I mean that is awesome!

And when you realize that there are plenty of memorabilia seekers out there that spend tens of thousands of dollars on cards and unopened boxes, the fact that a little kid is the one who found the Skenes card shows that sometimes things do work out in this world for the little person!

Fanatics and Fanatics Collect have also announced that they will donate their commission from the winning auction to the Los Angeles Wild Fire fund, which is not only a great move, but will hopefully also drive the winning bid up for the kid as well.

Meanwhile, the Pirates, well, they come out the losers, just as they did this past season when they finished last in the National League Central.

OUTKICK READERS - WOULD YOU TAKE THE CARD TO AUCTION OR TRADE IT? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow