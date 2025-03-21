Paul Skenes Card Makes 11-Year-Old Kid A Millionaire Via Wild Auction

An 11-year-old baseball fan is heading to school today feeling like a million bucks because he is literally a millionaire.

On Thursday night, Fanatics Collect officially wrapped up one of the best feel-good stories in sports memorabilia in a long time, with an unidentified young kid getting a final bid of $1.1 million at auction for the rare, 1-of-1, autographed jersey relic rookie baseball card of Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes.

The card had become something of a sports collecting folklore, as big buck card stores and people with a lot of spare money on their hands were dropping tens of thousands of dollars chasing what I've equated to as being the modern-day version of the Willy Wonka golden ticket. The fact that a kid received just one single Topps Chrome box for Christmas for $320 and ended up winning the auction made it all that much sweeter. Even Skenes said that he was stoked that someone young got it and not a creepy older dude with way too much time and money on their hands.

Once word got around that the card had been pulled, the Pittsburgh Pirates offered 30 years of season tickets as well as a bunch of swag, while Skenes' bombshell of a girlfriend and an OutKick (and personal) favorite, LSU gymnast and influencer Olivia Dunne, offered a makeshift hang in her suite at a Pirates game. Listen, as I was 11-years-old once, and I can tell you that between women and money, only one thing was on my mind back then and it wasn't green.

Ultimately, however, the kid and his family decided to have faith in the free market, which once again didn't let them down, much to the disappointment of liberal politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and California Governor Gavin Newsom I'm sure. I can already hear them calling for the kid to "pay his fair share" of taxes on it.

Ultimately, the Paul Skenes trading card hysteria has been a win all around for multiple people. Fanatics gets a W for being the winning auction house that was able to poach the kid and his family from rivals that were positioning themselves to be the ones to showcase the card. Paul Skenes became even more known and admired in the sports / entertainment / pop culture space after having a win like this associated with him off the playing field. The sports memorabilia world and especially trading cards have massive grins on their faces as they can't wait to come up with the next rare card to hit the market while they have a lot of buzz on them.

And of course, the kid himself, who said that he wanted to take his winnings and put some of them in a college fund.

