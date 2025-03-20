Young Kid Who Auctioned Paul Skenes Card Nearing BIG Pay Day With Few Hours Left

An 11-year-old kid who found a rare 1-of-1 autographed jersey Paul Skenes rookie card is already at least $900,000 richer with a few hours left in the auction. The payday could be more than Skenes' entire 2025 contract!

The unnamed young baseball fan, who received a $320 box of Topps Chrome 2024 cards as his Christmas present, was absolutely shocked when he saw that he was the one that found what I have likened to being Willy Wonka's Golden Ticket.

KID TURNED DOWN MANY OFFERS

As word got around that the Skenes card was found, offers began coming in from everywhere. The Pittsburgh Pirates offered two season tickets for 30-years if the kid would trade them for the card. Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne even offered to go on a makeshift date with the kid and have him watch a Pirates game from her suite at Pittsburgh's PNC Park (a VERY hard thing for an 11-year-old male to turn down!)

In the end, though, the boy told his father that he wanted to take the card to auction and see how much money they could get so he could set some of the earnings aside for a college fund and other future wants and needs. (At least he can always print Livvy Dunne's tweet to him and hang it on his wall like so many of you reading this probably did in the 90s to a Carmen Electra poster!)

The Fanatics Collect exclusive auction ends at 10pm ET tonight and with 59 bids so far, it has shot up to $900,000 with the buyer's premium and with the bidding expected to break $1 million the only question now is - just how high will it go?

Actually, there's another question.

Given how dominant Paul Skenes was last year in his rookie year, and the fact that he's only 22-years-old, would you have put the card to auction now or waited a year or more hoping it would go up? Unless, of course, Skenes gets hurt or has a pitching meltdown of a season.

LET ME KNOW - TWEET ME - @TheGunzShow