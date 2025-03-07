Paul Skenes Card That Young Kid Found Is Already Bringing In BIG BUCKS

An 11-year-old boy who randomly pulled the equivalent of a Willy Wonka Golden Ticket when he opened a pack of baseball cards and found a 1-of-1 Paul Skenes autographed jersey card is about to have his life changed.

On Thursday, the ultra-rare card went up for auction on Fanatics Collect and in just 13 hours has surpassed $340,000 from 51 different bidders.

The auction still has 13 more days to go and has already surpassed previous Skenes' card sales by a ton and is well on its' way to becoming one of the more profitable modern day cards in recent baseball history.

11-YEAR-OLD TURNED DOWN A PLETHORA OF OFFERS

The unnamed kid brought a sense of joy to the sports collectors and memorabilia market, as he literally just got one pack of cards and ended up hitting the jackpot. Even the Pirates' National League Rookie of the Year pitching phenom was excited that a young kid found the card rather than one of those weirdo card collectors that we all have an image in our mind of what they look like.

What's even crazier about the whole story is that the kid was offered a TON of gifts in exchange for the card, just like Charlie was for his golden ticket in Willy Wonka. Yet, the kid held strong, turning down 30 years of Pittsburgh Pirates season tickets - and even a hang with Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne!

"The coverage on this, just in my opinion, is so much bigger [in comparison to other auctions featuring Mickey Mantle, Ken Griffey Jr. and other baseball greats]," Fanatics Collect CEO Nick Bell said. "I really can’t remember one similar to it to be frank. It’s pretty exceptional."

Original estimates from various memorabilia collectors had the card potentially reaching the $1 million range. OutKick reached out to Fanatics for an updated prediction however the company is not giving any statements and letting the free market do what it does.

However, I spoke with Darren Rovell from CLLCT earlier today, and he said that he believes that with all the hype and "trophy value" associated with it, the card could go for as much as $1.3 million.

CARD KEEPS RISING IN PRICE

What puts this particular Skenes card in a much more coveted category compared to others is the true uniqueness as well as the potential for the Pirates pitcher to become an absolute superstar in years to come. The uncertainty aspect of Skenes is very intriguing, as Ken Goldin from Goldin Collectibles told me last year.

This Skenes card is not only a 1-of-1 and autographed, but the jersey that's part of the card is literally from the one he wore during his MLB pitching debut!

Congratulations to the 11-year-old and his family - whoever you are. Turns out your son just got an A+ in how capitalism and supply and demand works!

HOW MUCH WOULD YOU PAY FOR THE PAUL SKENES CARD? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow