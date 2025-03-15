Hidden Camera Captures Paul Skenes Being Told He's Starting Opening Day

Paul Skenes got the promotion of a lifetime on Saturday when Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton informed him that he would be the team's Opening Day starter.

The 22-year-old, second-year player took the Big Leagues by storm with dominant pitching last season, earning him the National League Rookie of the Year. He was also named a Cy Young Award finalist, and is maybe most famous for being the boyfriend of Olivia Dunne.

Last season, Skenes posted a 11-3 record with a 1.96 ERA and 170 strikeouts.

SKENES WILL TAKE THE MOUND AGAINST THE ORIOLES ON OPENING DAY

Still, if there's one thing about Skenes, it's that he still remains humble and real, which is why, when a hidden camera caught his reaction to being told by Shelton that he would be starting, it truly was an inspiring and awesome moment.

"I think he deserves it. Just from what he did last year, the way he’s performed. I think we have a really good rotation with some other guys who can do it. Mitch has done it in the past and has done a really good job, just felt like Paul was the best choice," Shelton told reporters on Saturday.

At 22, Skenes will become the youngest Opening Day starter in Pirates franchise history, as well as the youngest pitcher to start since 2014 when Jose Fernandez did so with the Miami Marlins.

"That's good content right there. You can tell Skenes doesn't like to be filmed or in the spotlight. He just wants to punch-out hitters and do his job. Dude is a throwback player. Love it," one person tweeted.

PIRATES WILL LOOK TO DO BETTER THIS YEAR

Pittsburgh will be hoping that Skenes' experience of already having one-year in the league will help them bounce back after an extremely disappointing season last year when they finished at the bottom of the National League Central and 17 games out of first place.



