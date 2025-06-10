Boston's Roman Anthony, Who Hid In Laundry Basket To Avoid Fans, Goes Hitless In MLB Debut

Welcome to the big leagues, Roman Anthony!

The highly touted Boston Red Sox right fielder had quite the letdown of an MLB debut on Monday, just a week after hiding inside a laundry basket to avoid signing autographs for fans. Anthony, 21, ended up going 0-4 with a walk and an RBI ground out as the Red Sox lost 10-8 in 11 innings to the Rays.

Roman also had an error on a ground ball hit to right field that I guarantee a Little Leaguer could have fielded.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude

LAUNDRY BASKET TROLL JOB

It's almost as if the baseball gods had a message for the young prospect to keep the outside nonsense and distractions to a minium until you at least have a couple of years behind you in the big leagues.

In early June, the Red Sox prospect went viral after he had someone film him hiding in a laundry cart and being wheeled out past fans outside the clubhouse. Sure, it was funny in one way, but others, including myself, felt that it was also kind of lame. In the video, there were not only the regular, creepy and typical older autograph hounds that show up at every single game with a binder of cards only to then resell them if they are autographed, but also a few young fans as well.

Was the laundry basket troll that big of a deal? Of course not, but imagine if he somehow pulled a muscle or got hurt? Others at the time argued that if he already has an issue with fans being everywhere, he's in for a rude awakening when the national media starts covering him.

At the time, I argued that rather than hide in a place that holds your teammates' dirty laundry (weird) as if you're so important or on the Taylor Swift level, why not just call out the hounds for being the absolute worst and tell them to have a life? That's what Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes essentially did during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, which was just another reason why so many fans appreciate Skenes - he "gets it" and doesn't make it about himself.

ROMAN ANTHONY HAS THE POTENTIAL TO BE THE NEXT BIG MLB STAR

Don't get me wrong, Roman Anthony was MiLB's top prospect for a reason - he is that good. In 212 at-bats for Triple-A Worcester this season, Roman hit .288 with 10 homers and 29 RBI. With a record of 32-36 and in fourth place in the American League East, Red Sox fans have been quite adamant and vocal on social media about wanting the prospect up in the Majors.

That all came to fruition on Monday after outfielder Wilyer Abreu was placed on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain, causing Roman to get the call and head to Fenway Park.

As much as it may pain Yankees fans and opposing teams, no one should be rooting for Roman Anthony to fail, baseball could surely use some next-generation stars to keep people caring about the sport.

Roman could definitely be one of them.