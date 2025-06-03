Red Sox Prospect Roman Anthony Hides In Laundry Cart To Avoid Fans, Autographs

Calm down, Roman.

That Roman would be Boston Red Sox outfield prospect Roman Anthony, who was filmed stuffing himself into a laundry cart to avoid being seen by autograph-seeking fans. Social media is debating the move, trying to decide whether the Taylor Swift-esque maneuver was warranted.

Sorry Roman, but you're not Taylor Swift, who has had to hide herself in equipment cases to avoid getting noticed at events.

HIDING IN A LAUNDRY CART IS QUITE THE MOVE

Video of Anthony quickly made the rounds across social media as many people ripped him for hiding from a handful of people after a Triple A game earlier over the weekend. Sure, I get it - there are mouthbreathing, creepy, weird autograph hounds out there that show up all the time and don't just want one autograph - but instead an entire binder full of them. Those guys are losers.

Roman has been an absolute smash in the Red Sox farm system. So far this season, he's hitting .303, with 8 home runs and 23 RBI, and he's only 20-years-old. Red Sox fans, fantasy baseball owners and memorabilia maniacs are all in on him.

Having said that, the dude's not even in the Major Leagues yet and he's already hiding in a damn laundry cart? If I wasn't such a stellar and honorable human being and sports fan, part of me would wish that he might have pulled a muscle getting into the cart, just to prove the point as to how ridiculous the whole thing is. I bet the Red Sox ownership wouldn't be laughing if that happened. (Aaron Boone suffered a season-ending injury playing basketball. Yoenis Cespedes was riding a horse - rare injuries happen).

PAUL SKENES CALLED OUT AUTOGRAPH HOUNDS

Rather than hide away from the loser lunatics out there with their binders, Roman should have purposely called their cringe behavior out (which also would have gone viral and received praise rather than condemnation) or only signed for the kids themselves. Now, yes, these card seekers will sometimes even pay little kids to go up and get an autograph for them (that does happen), but the overwhelming majority of kids standing for an autograph are actually legit.

Call the losers out, that's what Paul Skenes did!

Roman Anthony needs to learn the difference, because if he's already acting this way - and it wasn't just a one-off prank to get some laughs, then he's going to have a rude awakening when he gets to the Majors.

WAS ROMAN ANTHONY'S PRANK FUNNY OR OVER-THE-TOP? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow