Olivia Dunne Breaks Down In Tears After Creepy Men Keep Stalking Her At Airports

Sports Illustrated model and OutKick favorite Olivia Dunne was reduced to tears on Friday after posting an emotional TIkTok video about "creepy men" following her in what she says is a huge safety concern.

"I fear that I'm being stalked, and I don't know what to do," the 22-year-old LSU gymnast began before adding that there are a group of about 10 men - who she refers to as "stalkers," that won't leave her alone and seem to know way too much about her travel schedule and location.

"They will run after me down the TSA precheck line and yell at me if I don’t give them my autograph. It’s insane. They will yell at me and make a scene and the people around me are scared… it's crazy."

PAPARAZZI AND CREEPY MEN WON'T LEAVE LIVVY DUNNE ALONE

Livvy then went on to include a video of herself crying in the back of a car at 6am because these people won't leave her alone, and it's gotten to the point where it's downright scary.

"Yes, I know I’m chronically online, and I post my life, but I’m talking about like a 20-minute connecting flight through Omaha, Nebraska, they would be waiting there," she continued. I’m not making content on a connecting flight. I’m talking about the most random cities." In that instance, Livvy Dunne said that a group of men "circled her" at baggage claim while hinting that she thinks that the airlines might be in on it somehow.

AUTOGRAPH HOUNDS GOING TOO FAR

Dunne makes a fair point here. I always wonder how paparazzi or these autograph vultures ALWAYS seem to know where celebs are, that they are there waiting for them at restaurants before they even show up. It definitely feels like some sort of insider network and, in this day and age, it needs to stop. Especially if people like Livvy have to resort to making public videos about it showing their concerns.

The thing is, this isn't just an Olivia Dunne problem. In her TikTok, Livvy brings up U.S. Olympic gold medalist sprinter Gabby Thomas, who had a frightening encounter this past January when she was harassed by six men, with one even "getting aggressive" after she refused to sign an autograph for them.

CUT IT OUT AND JUST BE NORMAL

Hey, you losers out there messing with Livvy - stop it and let the girl live her life.

How would you like it if it were your daughter who was being chased down by random strangers at all hours of the day and night at airports and other places? And to do this over an autograph that you're going to be putting up on eBay anyway?

It's pathetic, especially when you're doing it to someone who, by all accounts as we cover here on OutKick, literally hasn't ever done anything wrong and appears to be a level-headed and cool person who is having fun and not hurting anyone.

Let Livvy Dunne be and go get a damn day job being a civilized human!

WHAT DO YOU THINK OF LIVVY DUNNE'S VIDEO AND CALL OUT? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow