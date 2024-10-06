Sydney Sweeney Says Paparazzi Tried To Make A Deal With Her Family For Bikini Photos

The paparazzi have gone too far attempting to catch Sydney Sweeney in her bikini. Catching celebrities out in the wild is one thing. It's still bizarre, but not as bizarre as what has taken place at Sweeney's new Florida home.

Not only have they shown up outside of her house, they've tried to make deals with members of her family for photos of her in her bikini. That sounds insane, because it absolutely is.

She told Glamour about the weirdos in a recent interview, "They said, ‘If you tell her to just come outside in a bikini, I’ll take pictures and then I’ll leave you alone.’"

Come on. If you shout those words at a member of Sweeney's family, you need to take a long hard look in the mirror at yourself. The same goes for those who are hiding in bushes outside of her home.

For anyone who thought that the actress had been calling the paparazzi out to her house, that couldn’t be further from the truth. She doesn’t mind the attention she's received due to her growing fame, but it doesn’t need to show up at her home.

Is that too much to ask? It's not like a Sydney Sweeney bikini pic is all that hard to come by.

She has no problem slipping into one and dropping it on social media, which makes hiding in bushes for a glimpse of her in one completely unnecessary. That hasn't kept that from happening.

"I have pictures of these guys in kayaks hiding in bushes in the ocean. They got there at 8 a.m. and wouldn’t leave until 4 p.m. I should be able to be in my home and feel comfortable and safe," Sweeney said.

"When those photos go out, then my actual safety is at risk. Everyone knows where I am. Now there’s boats that go by, and I literally hear them say, ‘This is Sydney Sweeney’s house.’ It becomes a star tour in my front yard."

Calling out the bizarre behavior of the paparazzi doesn't mean Sweeney doesn’t recognize the positive aspects of being famous. She receives a lot of comments from fans about making them feel more confident with their body.

"That means a lot to me because I really believe in empowering others and feeling powerful with your body and embracing your sexuality," Sweeney said. "And if you have boobs, great. Flaunt them."

Well said. Creeps in the paparazzi stop showing up at her house. Give her some space to do her work without feeling uncomfortable at home with her family. Sweeney doesn’t need any of your help getting photos of her bikinis out there.