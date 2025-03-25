Livvy Dunne Is In Leopard Print For Her Third Year With Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Livvy Dunne is back for her third year with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Returning for another issue of the swimsuit magazine had to go a lot smoother than her fifth year at LSU.

One minute she was on top of the world handing out reminders of her elite flexibility, the next she's announcing a knee injury that could have ended her gymnastics career early.

Dunne wanted to return for another year at LSU to take a run at becoming a back-to-back National Champion. That could still happen; the Tigers recently wrapped up an SEC Title.

While being injured has kept her from competing, it hasn’t kept her from rooting on her teammates or celebrating the SEC Championship.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Is it the same as being out there competing? Obviously not, but Dunne could still technically be a back-to-back champ and if she’s going to have to do it as a part-time swimsuit model/team's biggest cheerleader, so be it.

That wasn’t the way it was planned, but that's not going to slow down the NIL Queen. She's making the most of it and that's why SI Swimsuit is having her back.

Livvy Dunne took her talents to Bermuda for the latest SI Swimsuit issue

"Olivia Dunne is once again bringing her signature confidence and athleticism to the pages of SI Swimsuit, this time, traveling to the breathtaking Bermuda," SI Swimsuit wrote about the gymnast's third appearance.

"The fifth-year LSU gymnast once again teamed up with photographer Ben Watts, their third collaboration following stunning shoots in Puerto Rico and Portugal. The duo’s creative chemistry has consistently delivered standout results — and this latest feature is no exception."

Livvy Dunne in a leopard print bikini in Bermuda is the latest in a series of reveals by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit naming those who are returning in 2025.

The 22-year-old joins names like Camille Kostek, Penny Lane, Jena Sims, and Brooks Nader to name a few who are all returning for another bikini shoot.

Not a bad lineup. There's power, there's speed, and there's an elite-level understanding of the game. This is a lineup that's going to put runs on the board.