Jena Sims & Her String Bikini Dance Their Way Back Into Another Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Jena Sims never gave up on her dreams. She spent her life working towards her "biggest goal ever," appearing in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

After repeated attempts to achieve this goal, she finally made it. She was named a co-winner of the SI Swim Search in 2023 and made her debut with SI Swimsuit as a rookie in 2024.

On Wednesday, the brand wisely announced that Sims would be returning for another issue. They wrote on Instagram, "Swim Search standout. Entrepreneur. Champion for self-esteem and beauty inclusivity... welcome back @jenamsims 🖤"

The announcement was accompanied by a video of Sims dancing in a string bikini on location in Bermuda. She can’t contain the passion and excitement that she has for bikini modeling.

It's refreshing to see. Jena Sims isn’t taking her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit opportunity for granted. She's getting after it here in the short clip - one could argue too short of a clip.

Jena Sims is coming in hot for her return to the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue

Over on their website, SI Swimsuit teased more from Sims' shoot in Bermuda with "the first official photo from her shoot in Bermuda, captured by Ben Watts."

The shot shows the 36-year-old wearing an interesting bikini to say the least. The top is made up of several strands of beads. See it here.

They also heaped praise on the returning bikini model: "Beyond her charitable endeavors, the Georgia native has also cultivated a strong presence in the fashion and lifestyle space, using her platform to inspire and uplift. Whether gracing red carpets, collaborating with top brands or championing important causes, she continues to redefine what it means to be a modern multi-hyphenate."

They're happy to have her back. We're happy to see her return. It's a win-win that we can only hope they don’t find a way to screw up. There's no reason to mess with the winning formula.