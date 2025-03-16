Penny Lane Is Back Spilling Out Of Bikinis For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced last week that Camille Kostek was returning once again for this year's issue. The former cheerleader has done so every year since she was a co-winner of the inaugural open casting call.

The 2019 cover model also brought with her some exciting news. The return of snow bunny bikini content. That's right she was in the Swiss Alps in the snow for the first time since Kate Upton did so in Antarctica.

That's huge news for the brand. So is having Instagram star Penny Lane back. The 29-year-old, who hasn’t met a bikini that she hasn’t spilled out of, nailed her rookie shoot last year. So SI Swimsuit decided to have her return.

They announced that she'd be back this year in a couple of social media posts. One of the posts reads, "Mind, body, and soul— she embodies it all. @pennylaneisthename returns to the pages of the 2025 #SISwimsuit Issue, hitting stands this May."

Does Penny end up in the snow? Is this going to be the return of snow bunny bikini content for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in an even bigger way than anticipated? Maybe. One of the posts hints that she could end up in the snow with a "SISnowsuits" hashtag.

Penny Lane is back for another Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue

Did SI Swimsuit suddenly realize that it had been far too long since they were in the snow? Are they about to unleash a barrage of snow bunny bikini content on everyone like it's 2013?

Unless they decide to drop more snow content, we're going to have to wait until May to find out. In either case, Camille out melting the snow and the return of Penny for another run are great signs for the upcoming issue.

I'm sure they'll sprinkle in some out-of-the-box selections to appear as well, but they're not going to overshadow the likes of these two heavy hitters.

Give us the return of snow and the return of rising Instagram stars!