The SI Swimsuit Issue & Camille Kostek Crank Out Rare Snow Bunny Bikini Content

It has been 12 years since Kate Upton sprawled across a rock in Antarctica for SI Swimsuit Issue photographers. Penguins couldn't believe their eyes as Kate modeled a bikini that was way ahead of its time.

Fast-forward to 2025 and SI's latest attempt to mesmerize Swimsuit Issue enthusiasts with its latest round of snow bunny content. On Tuesday, SI editors revealed that they took none other than Gronk's girlfriend, Camille Kostek to the Swiss Alps to melt a few glaciers.

The purists know this is a big moment. SI Swimsuit snow content is rare.

"You’re gonna melt the snow!" SI model Penny Lane correctly noted on a video of the 2019 SI cover model bouncing around on the side of a mountain in a bikini.

Kate Upton goes "Polar Bear," the headlines read on the cover of the 2013 Swimsuit Issue. Models were photographed that year on all seven continents. While it was the most iconic snow shoot in SI history, 2013 wasn't the only time the swimsuit models braved the cold in the name of content.

In 2010, Lindsey Vonn hopped into a bikini for a mountaintop shoot in Whistler Canada. In 2014, Emily Didonato shot photos in Switzerland. In 2017, Hailey Clauson and Bro Ksmanovic jetted off to Finland to shoot with sled dogs.

Other than that, you're pretty much out of luck if you're a snow bunny content consumer.

That's why all the blue checkmark models are going nuts over Gronk's longtime girlfriend dumping out this latest content. They understand the history we're dealing with here. This is like the Cowboys winning a playoff game — it's rare.

"Living for this snow shoot," Brooks Koepka's SI swimsuit wife Jena Sims replied.

Kate Upton's Antarctica 2013 SI Swimsuit Cover: