Is Logan Paul Scared? YouTuber Turns Down Massive Pay Day To Fight Messi's SEAL Bodyguard

Logan Paul was offered $15 million to fight someone that the fans would actually want to see. Yet, the YouTuber-turned-WWE star turned it down, using the excuse that he's too busy focusing on his wrestling career, while many think it's because Logan's just scared.

Logan's change of tune is quite interesting, considering just a month earlier he was talking smack to Lionel Messi regarding a lawsuit in which the international soccer superstar claims that Paul's PRIME Hydration Drink is too similar to Messi's Más+ drink. Logan then went and did what he always does - open up his cell phone camera and call out Lionel, even challenging him to a boxing match.

However, as Logan kept chirping, Messi's massive, former ex-SEAL, tank of a bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko got involved and said he'd gladly take Lionel's place.

AAALOGAN PAUL SEEMS TO BACK AWAY FROM MESSI BODYGUARD CHALLENGE

"I have committed my life to becoming a WWE Superstar. I'm not having other opportunities. I got offered $15 million to fight Messi's bodyguard.. Super appetizing, super cool, but I'm a WWE Superstar. I'm on a mission right now, and while all that other cute ancillary stuff works for other people, I'm devoting my life to this. I turned that down, and I'm going to be the best that I can, and I'm available. So Triple H, Nick Khan, book me. I'm available," Paul told Sam Roberts on the RAW Recap show.

Logan's dismissive response came after Cheuko essentially called him out for his BS and said on social media that he would fight Logan whenever he wanted.

"Listen Logan, I'm doing this video because a lot of people stop me on the street… There is no way out. Let's do the fight for the people," Cheuko said before hilariously taking a big gulp out of Messi's Mas drink.

Many on social media are now mocking Logan for dodging Cheuko,.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

"He would destroy Logan and Jake Paul together in the ring," one person wrote. "I don't think Logan Paul is going to show up. He'll chicken out," another wrote.

"He's gonna give him the REAL deal, no [wrestling] script will be used," shouted one Messi supporter.

LOGAN PAUL CHICKENED OUT

However, one fan seemed to have predicted exactly what Logan would do, when they tweeted, "Logan Paul is about to go into hiding."

It appears that the 30-year-old has done just that while using his WWE schedule as an excuse despite talking up quite the game in recent weeks. Maybe his brother Jake was able to talk some sense into him about how WWE wrestling is not real, but going one-on-one with a former Navy SEAL absolutely is.

Especially since one of Logan's previous boxing opponents was Nate Robinson. Yikes.

The one thing Logan Paul may find out soon enough - don't piss off a SEAL, because they'll always finish the mission.

SHOULD LOGAN PAUL FACE OFF AGAINST MESSI'S BODYGUARD? WOULD YOU WATCH? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow