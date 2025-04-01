Lionel Messi's Former Navy SEAL Bodyguard Banned From Touchline Despite Uptick In Pitch Invaders

Lionel Messi's personal bodyguard, former Navy SEAL Yassine Cheuko, has been banned from protecting the Argentinian superstar during Inter Miami matches.

The MLS has opted to be in full control of matchday security for players and teams around the league, and that includes Messi, one of the most popular people on Earth. According to Reuters, Cheuko will be permitted to look after Messi in the locker room and in mixed zones, but not on the touchline.

"I was in Europe for seven years, working for Ligue 1 and the Champions League, and only six people invaded the pitch," Cheuko told Spanish media.

"I came to the USA and in just 20 months, 16 people have already done so. There's a huge problem here. I'm not the problem. Let me help Messi."

Fans invading the pitch during soccer matches is somewhat common place, but specifically when it comes to matches involving Messi. Fans will rush the field, typically just before kickoff or during warmups, to snag a selfie with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Cheuko has built quite the following of his own over the years with over 1 million followers on Instagram. He also recently made headlines after challenging Logan Paul to a boxing match. It's also worth mentioning that Messi's drink company, Mas+, filed a lawsuit against Paul's Prime Hydration drink alleging anti-competitive practices.

Paul has addressed Cheuko's boxing challenge in the past, and in pretty predictable fashion, he said if they do step into the ring and he wins, then the bodyguard has to drink Prime.