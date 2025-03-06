Jake & Logan Paul's New Reality Show Looks Like An Unhinged Masterpiece

The first trailer for the upcoming Jake and Logan Paul reality show has dropped and it is going to be a guaranteed hit.

Listen, I have been anti-Paul brothers for years now, but there's something about them that makes me not be able to look away, and I know I'm not the only one that feels that way. That is exactly what the trailer for the upcoming Max reality series "Paul American," gravitates to and why I predict it willl be the modern day, male version of "Keeping up with the Kardashians."

‘PAUL AMERICAN’ DEBUTS ON MARCH 27TH ON MAX

"This is America. The currency isn't being liked. The currency is attention. What can you do with attention? The answer is, ‘anything!" Logan Paul explains. There’s no one better to exemplify that than Jake and Logan Paul - the YouTubers that have become entrepreneurs across the sports and entertainment world while continuing to anger everyone around them.

For as infuriating and annoying as the Paul brothers are, you can't deny that they have mastered the art of trolling to their benefit. Jake Paul's recent boxing "win" over Mike Tyson drew the largest Netflix sports rating ever. Logan Paul, meanwhile, is a WWE superstar gaining main event status, guaranteeing that every young WWE fan will tune in (and so will their parents.)

BEHIND THE SCENES STORIES AS WELL AS CHAOS

But forget about the behind-the-scenes mayhem, chaos and cursing that goes on, it's actually the REST of the family that I think is going to make Paul American even a bigger hit.

"Cancel culture can suck my ass all day long. Go f*** yourself," Greg Paul, Jake and Logan's father said. Another clip shows Jake shattering his dad's glass back door leading to a giant" WTF!" I've never seen Greg Paul before, but he is in prime position to become a star just based on his "IDGAF" personality from the trailer alone.

Meanwhile, mama Paul has her own good lines in the trailer. At one point, she talks about the negative things people have said to her. "The Internet can be so mean. Did you drop your kids on their head? Greg [her husband] should have pulled out!" Pam Paul explains.

Let it rip Pam!

When it comes down to it, however, the main reason Paul American will be an undoubtedly massive hit, is because both the brothers' supporters and fans as well as haters, will tune in. They've mastered the art of bringing in eyeballs.

As much as I hate to admit it, I'm starting to take a liking to the Paul brothers and I guess their upcoming reality show now too.

