Jake Paul & Logan Paul Tease Boxing Match, Infuriate The Internet

The Paul brothers are up to their old antics once again - and fans seem to have had enough.

In a peculiar tweet earlier today, both Jake and Logan Paul announced simultaneously on their social media pages that they would be doing something against each other.

BIZARRE TWEET ANNOUNCEMENT ANGERS FANS

"The moment you've waited a decade for… March 27th on @StreamOnMax," each other wrote in front of a photo of the shirtless brothers staring at each other in what appears to be a boxing or fight-type promotional photo. If it is indeed that, then they may have second thoughts because social media absolutely obliterated the prospect of them stepping into the ring against one another.

"Stop f'n trolling," one Paul (or former) supporter tweeted.

"Is this gonna be another staged fight too?" asked someone else.

NOBODY CARES ABOUT PAUL VS PAUL

Jake and Logan Paul's tweet comes just a few weeks after a supposed boxing match between Logan vs Conor McGregor was turned down by UFC President Dana White, despite McGregor hyping it up. Turns out, Conor can't fight or participate in anything combat sports related without White's approval, and Dana wants him back in the Octagon, not having some boxing match against a Paul brother.

Meanwhile, last November, Jake Paul "boxed" and defeated Mike Tyson in front of over 60 million Netflix subscribers. Afterwords, many, including myself, wrote that if Jake Paul was truly serious about his boxing career, then he would refocus on facing an actual boxer, and not someone like Tyson or another UFC fighter-turned-boxer.

Hopefully this promotional stunt is just that - a stunt.

Otherwise, Jake Paul vs Logan Paul?

Yeah, that aint it.

WHAT DO YOU THINK JAKE AND LOGAN PAUL'S ANNOUNCEMENT MEANS? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow