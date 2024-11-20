Michael Irvin Declares Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight Was A 'Lie'

Michael Irvin has some serious questions about last weekend's Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight.

Irvin, who was sitting a few rows away from the ring, says that he had heard that contractually, Tyson was not allowed to throw any of his uppercuts to Jake Paul, which ultimately led to him losing via unanimous decision.

You mean that fight WASN'T 100% legitimate , Michael? Say it ain't so!

TYSON COULDN'T USE HIS SIGNATURE UPPERCUT

"That fight was a lie," the former Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer said during an appearance on the ‘It Is What It Is’ podcast. "Everybody’s lying. They had no intentions of really strap it on. If you look through that, I didn’t see one patented uppercut by Mike Tyson. What did Mike Tyson win on? Uppercut!"

Irvin reiterated his claims yesterday with Colin Cowherd, who believes that he may be onto something.

"His left hook and uppercut were [Tyson's] drop shots [throughout his career]," Cowherd began.

"I take what you're saying very seriously [about no Tyson uppercuts] - I kind of buy this! If Nolan Ryan pitched in a game at 60 and never threw a fast ball… you'd be like what's going on?" Cowherd continued.

Cowherd acknowledged that the 58-yeaer-old did have some health problems which led to the fight being delayed from July to November, but that it was extremely curious that Tyson didn't throw at last ONE of his signature uppercuts whatever. Instead, both Paul and Tyson stood upright and danced around the ring before Tyson began getting winded in the final rounds.

VEGAS WON BIG ON TYSON LOSS

With both boxers using larger 14-oz. gloves rather than the traditional 10-oz., if Tyson was going to win he would have needed to pull out anything and everything he had for that knockout power. But to not even use an uppercut - what he has been doing for literally 45 years in the boxing ring seems extremely suspicious.

In the end, Tyson won with his $20 million pay out. Jake Paul won with his even larger payout and fact that he beat Mike Tyson via anonymous decision. Netflix won as they had a reported 60+ million viewers tune into the fight. Las Vegas won as the overwhelming majority of money was on Tyson.

But the fans… and the Mike Tyson fans especially, sure as heck didn't.