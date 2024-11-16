Jake Paul Defeats Mike Tyson By Unanimous Decision

Mike Tyson showed some incredible guts getting back in the ring at 58 years old, but it takes more than that to defeat a guy half your age.

It was one of the most anticipated boxing matches in recent memory, based solely on the absurdity of it all. A 27-year-old social media star-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul taking on a bonafide legend of the sport in Tyson, who was taking part in his first professional fight in nearly two decades.

Whether it was morbid curiosity, genuine interest, or to see what a massive, live sporting event might look like on Netflix, people watched… if their stream didn't crap out.

As for the match, it's kind of how you'd expect a fight to go between a dude in his 20s and another knocking on the door of 60.

Jake Paul headed to the ring in a customized low-rider truck to the sounds of Phil Collins' hit "In The Air Tonight," and the pigeon he tried to give Tyson as a gift made the trip to the ring too.

As for Tyson, he made his first trip to the ring for a pro match in 19 years on foot, looking as mean as ever in his signature all-black.

Tyson came out swinging, but Paul seemed to get into a rhythm in the opening round.

In the third round, you got a big reminder that, "Oh, yeah; Mike Tyson is almost 60," with Paul landing a barrage of punches.

Tyson simply couldn't move like he could back in the day, and that's not a surprise given how time works. At one point, Paul had thrown and landed more than twice as many punches as Tyson.

Still, Tyson started a couple of rounds with some aggressive offense right after the bell, but that petered out in a hurry.

At times, it even seemed like Paul was easing off the gas a little bit, and it was still clear that Tyson's reflexes and balance just aren't what they once were.

It was an impressive showing by Tyson to go the distance with Paul and that can't be overlooked but it was all Paul.

However, despite how lopsided the fight was, especially in the later rounds, it was clear that Paul had immense respect for Tyson.

In the end, Paul won by unanimous decision.

Was it a good boxing match? No.

Was it an event that got the sport of boxing back in the spotlight more than it has been in years? Yes, it certainly was.

What could be the most interesting moment of the night was that when pressed about whether we had just witnessed Tyson's final appearance in the ring, Tyson didn't think it was.