Netflix Has Major Issues To Fix If It Wants To Dominate Live Sports Programming | Mike Gunzelman

Netflix had one job to do last night - make sure the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight went off without any glitches, and unfortunately for the streaming platform, they came up shorter than Tyson did in the end.

As tens of millions of people tuned into Netflix's first legitimate live sporting event, or I should say tried to watch the highly anticipated boxing match between Iron Mike Tyson and Youtuber-turned-boxer Paul, they were met with an abundance of server and buffering issues on their televisions - not ideal when all eyes are watching for the platform's big live sports debut!

Let's just say that the streaming platform was trending on social media for all the wrong reasons.

NETFLIX FAILED MISERABLY WHEN THEY NEEDED IT MOST

In the hours leading up to the main event, viewers flocked to social media to complain about the constant glitches that were affecting Netflix's big moment. Finally, after a long delay of running promotional video packages over and over, Paul and Tyson made their way to the ring a good near 45 minutes after the co-main event had ended.

Make no mistake about it, Netflix crapped the bed at the worst time possible in front of its 280+ million subscribers.

In a little over a month, the streaming platform will be broadcasting two NFL games on Christmas Day of all times for the first time ever. Last night's Paul vs Tyson televised event was supposed to be the example that the company wanted to set for their sports media future. Instead, they became the laughingstock of broadcasting as well as angered a ton of sports fans, who, as we all know, aren't the most rational.

Unfortunately for Netflix, they proved once again why streaming is not nearly as ideal as cable television - you are relying on a completely different digital medium. In last night's case, when the fight finally did happen, viewers were watching it at different time delays - making live betting as well as following along live on social media a complete disaster. For example, I was literally two rounds behind others and had the ending spoiled for me because my Netflix was so delayed.

In this world of prioritized sports betting and second-by-second news and information, Netflix can't afford to have any more mishaps like last night, especially when it comes to not only America's most popular sport in the NFL, but also their newly signed upcoming 10-year, $5 billion contract with the WWE for exclusive broadcasting rights.

Do better, Netflix, it's 2024! (Or maybe this is why I keep saying we need to keep cable!)

