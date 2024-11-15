Netflix Gives Everyone What No One Asked For: Mike Tyson's Bare A**

Given this is Mike Tyson's highest-profile fight in years, we were bound to see some new sides of the legendary fighter… but not like this.

As Netflix was in the midst of the highly anticipated rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, they decided to cut to an interview with Tyson that was conducted by his son Amir.

That's nice. How on Earth could this possibly go sideways? It's not like Tyson would turn and give his son a quick smooch and then turn around with his bare a** hanging out or anything right?

Right?

Between this and the weigh-in, we've seen way more of Iron Mike than we needed to.

This comes as everyone has been having trouble streaming the fight as Netflix's first foray into live sports has not been without its hiccups.

But when Iron Mike's gluteus was out for some sun? Crystal-clear 4K.

Figures.

I will say though, if Jake Paul was watching that interview in his locker room, I bet he gulped like a nervous Hannah-Barbera character. That's just because you have to be confident to have your bare a** hanging out like that, whether it's being televised or not.

Mike was so relaxed before this fight, that he didn't even bother to put on pants for an interview with his own son.

The dude has ice in his veins.

Of course, the moment took social media by storm, and if you were scrolling X you've seen way more Mike Tyson a** cheeks in one evening than you ever thought you would.

Sure, like I said, this has not been the smoothest night for the Netflix folks, but even before the main event has taken place, they've gotten the people talking.

Sure, it was about Mike Tyson's a**, but they say there's no such thing as bad press… but this is fairly close to being it.