Netflix Stream Having Major Problems Ahead Of Tyson/Paul Fight

Netflix is hoping to make serious inroads into the world of professional sports broadcasting, and Friday night's fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul is one of its first big swings.

As cable and broadcast channels face increasing competition from streaming services for sports media rights, one of the issues viewers bring up is the quality and consistency of the feed itself. Amazon has generally handled its Thursday Night Football games well, but if Netflix is the future of sports, Friday night's broadcast is a major test.

Through the first few undercard matches, it hasn't exactly been going smoothly.

Viewers Complaining About Netflix Stream Before Tyson-Paul Fight

Shortly after the broadcast started, many took to X and other platforms to complain about lag and buffering issues while trying to watch the stream.

Several Reddit threads immediately took off, with hundreds of comments of users saying that their feeds were buffering or loading.

Netflix had to know that this broadcast would get massive viewership, and ensuring that its stream was bulletproof should have been priority number one. As the comment above noted, it's unlikely to get better with potentially millions more viewers tuning in for the main event.