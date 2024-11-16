Delusional Jake Paul Calls Out Conor McGregor, Canelo Alvarez After Beating Mike Tyson

If boxing fans thought that after defeating Mike Tyson last night in a boxing match that Jake Paul would finally focus on actual boxers as he tries to build up his career, you may want to think again, as the YouTuber has now called out Conor McGregor of all people!

"Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t," the YouTuber-turned-boxer tweeted out early Saturday.

Paul and McGregor are no strangers. Both are extremely vocal fighters who have no issue with speaking their minds and have gone back and forth with trash talking throughout the years, including Paul saying that he would KO Conor in a UFC fight.

To his credit, the 12-1 Paul is allowed to brag a little bit after defeating Mike Tyson, despite the former Heavyweight Champion being 58 years old.

But to call out Conor McGregor in his OWN sports is downright stupid and the exact reason why some people can't stand Jake Paul and his constant trolling.

JAKE PAUL CONTINUES TO DO PSEUDO FIGHTS

But it didn't just stop with McGregor, as Jake Paul also challenged one of the world's great boxers of all time in Canelo Álvarez during his post-fight press conference last night.

Canelo is 62-2-2 by the way. When asked earlier in the week about ever facing Paul, Alvarez had three simple words in response: "I'm not interested."

Meanwhile, all anyone else wants is for Jake Paul to actually fight real boxers in his weight class if he truly wants to build a legitimate boxing career.