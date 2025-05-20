Fanatics Gives You The Chance To Finally Put Logan Paul In His Place, And Win $1 Million

I'm coming for you, Logan Paul!

In just a couple of weeks, Fanatics is offering a number of lucky fans to compete against some of their favorite athletes in a series of competitions and have a chance to win a million dollars or even a Ferrari. The fact that I may have an opportunity to not only show up Logan Paul, but ALSO get paid for it?

Sign. Me. Up.

MORE THAN 50 CELEBS WILL COMPETE AGAINST 50 FANS

The Fanatics Games will take place at the second annual Fanatics Fest from June 20-22 at New York City's Javits Center. The new competition will allow 50 fans the opportunity to compete against some of the biggest names in the sports and entertainment realm, including everyone from Tom Brady to Alex Rodriguez to Gronk to Kevin Durant to, yes, the insufferable Logan Paul in a variety of competitions, including an NBA "Around the World" competition, NFL "QB Skills," MLB "Pitching Accuracy," and the best WWE "Superstar Entrance," among others.

Believe me when I tell you I'm going to absolutely DOMINATE this. I'm going to take one of your PRIME drinks (probably the Ice Pop one because that one stinks and is a cheap knockoff of a Fourth of July Popsicle) and straight up SPIKE it on the ground, Logan.

Logan, I don't know if you know who you're messing with. But I am THE Gunz. The one who won MTV's Becoming Blink 182 when I was in high school back in the day. We had to actually work for air time, unlike you YouTubers out there who just filmed on your cell phone cameras.

When those lights shine down on me, I transform into a straight-up baller… Feast your eyes on THIS:

I don't care if I lose in every other competition to the other athletes and fans who are picked for the Fanatics Games.

I will get a higher score than Logan Paul, mark my words (and my strut, sass and, yes, even my damn sexiness) that will make the women go wild for me when I walk down that aisle towards the wrestling ring.

I mean, just look at how lame Logan Paul's entrance is because he's so damn cocky.

That might work in the fictitious WWE world, but in REAL life?! I'm the Champion baby.

GUNZ VS PAUL

Fans who want to enter for a chance to be chosen to compete in the Fanatics Games have to have a valid ticket for Fanatics Fest, record a short video showing and telling why they should be chosen to compete, and submit the application via the Fanatics App or on social media with the #FanaticsGames hashtag.

There will be an overall headboard for the athletes and the fans on their scores for each competition, allowing fans the opportunity to literally compete against their heroes, or in Logan's case, their zeroes. (Talk about being a heel!. I'm nailing this!).

I want to do this so badly I literally wrote an article about it.

I'll be waiting for your call, Logan!

