Tom Brady and Gronk Are Hitting Punching Bags and Taking Hockey Shots at Fanatics Fest

ALL WEEKEND LONG, OUTKICK'S MIKE ‘GUNZ’ GUNZELMAN WILL BE PROVIDING EXCLUSIVE CONTENT AND BEHIND THE SCENES COVERAGE OF FANATICS FEST LIVE FROM THE JAVITS CENTER IN NEW YORK CITY.

Amidst a sea of sports fans of all ages who traveled all across the world to New York City's Javits Center for the debut of the inaugural Fanatics Fest, two former athletes are drawing all the eyeballs.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowsi were back together today as the duo were walking along the Festival's convention floor shaking hands, autographing items and even having some friendly competition.

As a Jets fan, I absolutely hate(d) the Patriots for being so damn good. But let's be honest, this video of Brady and Gronk seeing each other is all smiles - look how stoked Gronk is as he immediately starts going into storytelling mode and getting all pumped up.

BRADY AND GRONK BACK TOGETHER AGAIN

The two ended up throwing some passes together, including this overthrown one by Brady that was long by about ten yards. Yikes, Tom!

The 7x Super Bowl Champion quarterback then decided to test out his fighting skills when he headed over to the UFC portion of Fanatics Fest and tested out a digital punching bag.

Stepping back and looking akin to throwing one of his 649 career touchdown passes, Brady threw a right hook that was a bit on the weak side. You can tell that Brady spent his entire life protecting his hand and arm from getting hurt or bruised in any sort of way based on the underwhelming punch. I've personally never seen Brady's hands up close, but I imagine that they are regularly manicured and perfect, like his pearly white teeth and everything else he does because he's Tom Brady.

AND THEN THERE'S ROB GRONKOWSKI..

Gronk has been with the fans throughout the entire day today, proving once again that he's a man of the people. Dude is so tall and goofy looking that people automatically feel like they can just be his best friend and absolutely love him.

Earlier today, Gronk decided to test his hockey skills by grabbing a stick and competing against fans on how many goals they could score on net, which ended up with the Hall of Fame tight end just straight up WHIPPING shots everywhere.

At one point, Gronk was angry that his trading card was being sold for less than Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, so the former Patriot smashed the display case after spiking the glass card on it. Realizing that he probably took things a bit far, Gronk offered to sign the card for the fan to make up for it.

All in all it was good to see the boys back together and having fun.

I'll be here all weekend long and will be at Sunday's Jake Paul / Mike Tyson press conference where I'll be asking the fighters about their upcoming November 15th boxing match.

