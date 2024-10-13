DNC Flying ‘Vote Kamala’ Banners Over NFL Games In Swing States

With the Presidential Election less than one month away, there's nowhere to escape the incessant barrage of campaign ads — not even at an NFL game. The Democratic National Convention (DNC) has launched a campaign to fly pro-Kamala Harris messages over multiple NFL stadiums on Sunday.

The DNC will focus on the games featuring teams from battleground states.

The campaign plans to skywrite "Vote Kamala" over Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the afternoon matc-hup between the Steelers and the Raiders. In Green Bay and Charlotte, the DNC will fly a plane over Lambeau Field and Bank of America Stadium, respectively, with banners reading "Sack Trump’s Project 2025! Vote Kamala!" The party will also be flying a plane over Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia during the Eagles’ game against the Cleveland Browns, reading: "Go Birds! Sack Project 2025. Vote Kamala."

RELATED: Eagles Working To Remove ‘Counterfeit’ Bus Stop Ads Endorsing Kamala Harris With Team Logo

Of course, the focus of the messages is on ultra-conservative blueprint Project 2025, which Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has disavowed countless times. But the DNC remains deeply committed to fear-mongering — and to making Democrats "the party of football."

RELATED: DNC Flies Anti-Trump Banners Over College Football Games In Key Swing States

"The NFL is still the number one sport in the country; it just so happens looking at the schedule, we found out that six of the seven teams that are in battleground states are playing each other, and the Eagles are also at home, so it gave us a unique opportunity to reach out to fans in a way that’s different," DNC Deputy Communications Director Abhi Rahman told Awful Announcing.

"A lot of times when it comes to sports and politics, all you see are TV ads. For people that are enjoying the game, I am very convinced a lot of people tune out those TV ads. So we wanted to find a different way to get our message out to the people we need to win this election, and this was a major part of that."

People tune out the TV ads, so let's find another way to aggravate them by interrupting their game.

Seems like a solid strategy.

Kamala Harris Campaign Continues To Reach For Football Fans

Leveraging VP candidate Tim Walz's former role as a high school coach, the Democrats have proudly touted themselves as "the party of football."

"We embrace things that Americans love rather than going to our dark corners of the internet, which is what Republicans are doing, and airing grievances," Rahman said. "We love our country; Republicans are right now really angry about a lot of things about the country. We want to show that, and there’s no better way to do that than to do plays like this with the NFL."

Republicans, though, aren't hiding in the dark corners of the Internet. For the past few months, Trump and VP candidate J.D. Vance have been out accepting interviews, helping hurricane victims, visiting small towns and, yes, going to football games.

In fact, when Trump attended the Alabama-Georgia game in Tuscaloosa just two weeks ago, he was met with massive fanfare, cheers and "U-S-A" chants. It was a stark difference from the reception Walz experienced when he showed up in Ann Arbor for Michigan's game against Minnesota.

READ: Donald Trump Responds To Tim Walz Getting Booed By Fans At Michigan-Minnesota Game

"I don't know if you saw, but he was at Michigan today," Trump told OutKick's Clay Travis in an exclusive interview. "He got booed out of the stadium. And if you saw the hand that we got, it was a little bit different."

Good luck with those flying banners, though, guys.