DNC Flies Anti-Trump Banners Over College Football Games In Key Swing States

The Democratic National Committee doubled down on its misinformation messaging with a series of airplane banners on Saturday afternoon.

The DNC has made Project 2025 the key focus of its political propaganda campaign, tying it to the Trump-Vance Campaign, despite former President Donald Trump repeatedly and specifically disavowing many of its proposals. Still, given the weakness of Kamala Harris as a presidential candidate, it's not surprising they'd resort to purposefully misleading voters.

That's exactly what they did, yet again, hiring planes to fly banners over college football tailgates and games in key Midwestern swing states.

Per a DNC press release, the banners were "tying Donald Trump and JD Vance to their dangerous Project 2025 agenda over the University of Michigan's Michigan Stadium and Penn State's Beaver Stadium – with a banner still to be flown over Camp Randall Stadium at the University of Wisconsin later…"

Again, Trump and Vance have nothing to do with Project 2025, but since when has the DNC let facts get in the way of their dangerous agenda?

Videos and photos surfaced on social media of the DNC banners.

DNC Getting Desperate With College Football Banners

The three banners were targeted to the specific schools:

Michigan: "JD Vance <3 Ohio State + Project 2025"

Penn State: "Penn State: Beat Trump, Sack Project 2025"

Wisconsin: "Jump Around! Beat Trump + Project 2025"

Their press release tripled down on their misinformation, saying "It's college football Saturday, and fans are ready to sack the competition and beat Project 2025, which would give Trump unprecedented power, allow Trump to ban abortion nationwide, allow the government to monitor pregnancies, and give tax giveaways for billionaires. The DNC is reaching voters who are in swing states across the country by flying Project 2025 banners over the Big House in Michigan, Beaver Stadium at Penn State, and Badger Stadium in Wisconsin."

It's a testament to how unlikable Kamala Harris is, how bad her record and disastrously incompetent her proposals are that the DNC feels the need to resort to lying to sway voters. It also may have been a pointless gesture; college football fans generally lean right anyway, meaning the DNC tried to target an audience that's less receptive to their misleading advertising.

Regardless, with Harris suddenly slipping in the polls, the DNC's trying anything to recover her momentum. Well, anything but letter her do interviews or answer unscripted questions. They're not desperate enough to have her try and speak to the public directly.