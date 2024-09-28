OutKick Exclusive: Clay Travis Scores Interview With Former President Donald Trump At Georgia-Alabama Game

Just 39 days ahead of the presidential election in the United States, OutKick founder Clay Travis scored a huge interview.

Travis spoke with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Georgia-Alabama game Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The former president shared his take on the college football season, and also dove into the sports landscape, politics and more.

Watch the full interview here:

The highly anticipated SEC matchup between the No. 2 Bulldogs (3-0) and No. 4 Crimson Tide (3-0) is the latest college football game with Trump in attendance. Last season, during the Republican primaries, Trump went to the Iowa-Iowa State game in Ames and the Clemson-South Carolina game in Columbia.

Clay Travis has interviewed Trump several times previously, including on location at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence for The Clay & Buck Show on Premiere Networks in 2022.