Donald Trump Responds To Tim Walz Getting Booed By Fans At Michigan-Minnesota Game

Leveraging Tim Walz's former role as a high school coach, the Democrats have proudly touted themselves as "the party of football." Judging by the warm welcome Donald Trump received at the Georgia-Alabama game on Saturday, though, that doesn't appear to be the case.

Trump arrived at Bryant-Denny Stadium, accompanied by superstar buddies Kid Rock and John Daly, and was met with massive fanfare, cheers and "U-S-A" chants. It was a stark difference from the reception Walz experienced when he showed up in Ann Arbor for Michigan's game against Minnesota.

"I don't know if you saw, but he was at Michigan today," Trump told OutKick's Clay Travis in an exclusive interview. "He got booed out of the stadium. And if you saw the hand that we got, it was a little bit different."

OutKick was on the ground in Tuscaloosa on Saturday asking Alabama students to make their decision between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Clay informed the former president that every single student we asked said they were voting for the GOP candidate in November.

And Trump, too, says he can sense the momentum.

"We see it, and we see where we're way up with young people," Trump said. "So that's an honor. Look, they see what happens. They're very smart, and look at the way she berated them. She said they're not smart. They're much smarter than her, I'll be honest."

Trump was referring to a 2014 speech when Harris explicitly stated that 18-24-year-olds are "stupid" and "make really bad decisions." And he's hoping young people remember those words this election season.

"I think we're going to do really well. There's an energy," Trump told Clay. "We did great in 2016. We, frankly, did better in 2020 — the most votes ever gotten by a sitting president, by far. There has never been energy like there is now."

There certainly was an energy in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. We'll see if voters bring that same energy to the polls on Nov. 5.