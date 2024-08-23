'Morning Joe' And ESPN Host Joyfully Declare That Democrats Are The 'Party Of The NFL'

After years of deeming football too toxically masculine, white, and neanderthal-ish – the legacy media has rediscovered its appreciation for America's most popular sport.

What changed? Kamala Harris' running mate, Tim Walz, was an assistant football coach in high school, a role he's milking to appeal to the everyday voters.

On Friday, "Morning Joe" parroted Walz's preferred messaging by declaring the Democrat Party the "party of the NFL." Host Joe Scarborough played the following clip from Walz's speech on Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention:

"So let me finish with this, team," Walz said. "It’s the fourth quarter. It’s the fourth quarter, we’re down a field goal, but we’re on offense and we’ve got the ball. We’re driving down the field, and boy, do we have the right team. Kamala Harris is tough, Kamala Harris is experienced, and Kamala Harris is ready. Our job, for everyone watching, is to get in the trenches and do the blocking and tackling."

Scarborough joyfully interjected that Walz was "speaking my language."

ESPN host and guest Pablo Torre – apparently, ESPN allows Torre to talk about politics outside of ESPN; unlike Sage Steele – nodded along in agreement.

"It’s the party of football!" Torre shouted. "This is something that I did not think was possible. I come from the world of sports. In my lifetime, I have not ever considered that the Democratic Party would be the party that has the most plausible claim to the largest organism in a culture war — which is football."

"For people who aren’t familiar… [in 2023], of the 100 most-watched television shows, 93 of them were NFL games. Three more on that list, college football games. Another one was the show that comes after the Super Bowl. So, when it comes to what they’re advocating — the [Democratic] Party — they’re advocating the biggest vector for what actual, normal Americans like to engage in!"

Torre later jabbed conservatives for politicizing the NFL by calling it "woke." And there was some of that. However, liberals were just as responsible for the politicization of professional football as conservatives.

Liberals spent years criticizing the NFL for the unemployment of Colin Kaepernick, the number of black coaches, and the politics of the white owners. Left-wing media pundits continue to politicize the sport today by blaming the tolerance of Harrison Butker and Aaron Rodgers on " white privilege ."

In fact, Pablo Torre admitted during a fill-in appearance on "PTI" in 2018 that he "like[s] the NBA better than the NFL" because it is,, and we quote, "a much more progressive league."

Hypocrisy is rich.

Still, we understand why pundits shilling for Kamala would try to emphasize Walz' coaching career.

To MSNBC, any story to distract from Walz lying about his military status, watching his state burn in the name of George Floyd, and him putting tampons in boys' bathrooms is worth amplifying.