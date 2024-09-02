Eagles Working To Remove ‘Counterfeit’ Bus Stop Ads Endorsing Kamala Harris With Team Logo

The Philadelphia Eagles are making it clear that they are not responsible for a series of political ads endorsing Kamala Harris that popped up at bus stops across the city.

"We are aware counterfeit political ads are being circulated and are working with our advertising partner to have them removed," the team posted on X.

The ads show a cartoon character version of Harris carrying a football and wearing an Eagles helmet. The poster reads, "Kamala: Official Candidate of the Philadelphia Eagles" in Eagles-style font underneath the team logo.

The ads also feature a URL, philadelphiaeagles.com/vote , which takes you to a voter registration page on the Eagles' official website. The webpage shows past Pennsylvania and New Jersey primary election voting deadlines from the spring. It also provides helpful links for first-time voters, polling locations and guidelines on voting registration and requesting a ballot. The website does not feature endorsements for any particular candidates.

The illustrations appeared on bus stop shelters in different parts of the city, and photos of the ads were widely shared on social media.

The poster was designed by artist Winston Tseng, who has a history of spreading political propaganda by using familiar brands.

In a previous interview with Street Art News , Tseng said he likes to use brands and advertising to communicate societal issues with the hope of bringing attention to them in our day-to-day lives.

It's unclear how Tseng has managed to skirt trademark infringement and false advertising laws thus far, but it looks like the Eagles aren't going to let him get away with it this time.