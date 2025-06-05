Nasty WNBA Player Plays Victim Card After Multiple Issues, Fires Off Cringe Tweet

Dallas Wings star DiJonai Carrington is demanding people know she's not a dirty player.

The WNBA player has a long history of stirring the pot with comments and her actions. Let's run down a few big hits:

DiJonai Carrington claims she's not a dirty player.

More recently, Carrington appeared to have security get involved during an argument with a ref, and was handed a technical foul after a play against Skylar Diggins.

Well, she hopped on social media Wednesday to declare she's not a dirty player. She just plays super hard on court.

"Yall fAnS swear i’m such a dirty player. I’m SO over this narrative bc if u really know bball, u know I jus play hard asf & never give up on a play. &yup, we challenged the last couple flagrants & got em rescinded bc I’m ALWAYS tryna make a play on the ball nun more, nun less," the Wings player tweeted.

Cringe!

Grammar and spelling errors aside, Carrington earned the reputation she has in the league. She is a solid defender, but that's not the issue.

The issue is she always manages to find herself involved in controversy. Whether it's poking Caitlin Clark in the eye, spouting off about fans or not-so-subtly implying Clark is okay with racism, she just can't get out of her own way. It's a problem many in the WNBA seem to have.

Let's not forget the absolute banger of a tweet below from 2024. It belongs in a museum.

Now, she's firing off on social media about how she's just a tough player and not dirty. There's no doubt it will spark some debates. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think.