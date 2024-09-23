Social Media Erupts After Caitlin Clark Takes Cheap Shot To The Face

Fans weren't happy to see Caitlin Clark get rocked in the eye during a Sunday loss.

Clark and the Fever fell 93-69 in game one of the team's playoff series against the Connecticut Sun, but the loss isn't what had people fired up.

It was a dirty moment when DiJonai Carrington, who regularly attacks Caitlin Clark fans, hit the Fever phenom in the eye. Shockingly, no foul was called.

Clark was clearly in an immense amount of pain, and the shot to her eye likely played a huge role in her poor shooting performance.

You can watch two angles of the moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Fans erupt after Caitlin Clark suffers cheap shot.

As you'd expect, people weren't impressed by what DiJonai Carrington did. It's hard to argue it was an accident when the second angle shows her dropping her fingers down.

Whether it was on purpose or not, people were fired up with plenty of reactions. Check out some of the responses below.

Again, it's impossible to know whether Carrington hit Clark in the eye on purpose or if it was an accident. I'm skeptical seeing as how she moved her fingers, but only she knows the truth.

Clearly, people on social media don't think it was an accident. Clark has suffered cheap shots all season long. There's a huge target on her back, and the WNBA has done little to nothing to keep its golden goose safe.

Add in the fact Carrington regularly goes after fans of the Fever rookie, and it's not hard to understand why she's not getting the benefit of the doubt.

Do you think it was an intentional act or a true accident that left Clark injured? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.