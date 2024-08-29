WNBA Player Rips Fans Of Caitlin Clark's Team, Gets Immediately Destroyed

Dijonai Carrington isn't happy with fans of the Indiana Fever.

The Fever beat Carrington and the Connecticut Sun 84-80 Wednesday night to improve to 15-16, and it was a barnburner of a game.

Caitlin Clark even managed to hit the fans with sticking her tongue out after getting rocked coming off a hard screen.

Dijonai Carrington slams Indiana Fever fans.

Carrington took to X shortly after the game ended to declare that Fever fans - and let's be honest, fans of Caitlin Clark - are "the nastiest fans in the" WNBA and added "ew" at the end.

Unsurprisingly, Carrington didn't cite a single example of why Fever fans are nasty. It's a bit weird to lob an accusation and then not back it up at all.

Carrington, who has a long history of stirring the pot on social media, received immediate pushback from people on X who cooked her.

You can count on Dijonai Carrington going viral whenever Caitlin Clark is involved. It's kind of her thing. This is the same woman who tried to claim supporters of Clark are every bad name in the book, including even xenophobic.

I have a solid feeling Carrington has no idea what the definition of xenophobic is if she thinks it applies to WNBA fans.

To make the situation with Carrington and her apparent obsession with the Fever even stranger, her girlfriend, as of July, is Indiana's NaLyssa Smith.

Taking shots at the team your girlfriend is on and the woman responsible for boosting the league is absolutely wild. It makes no sense at all.

If you're a big believer in "no attention is bad attention," then the WNBA has been absolutely cooking lately. Clark and the Fever are soaring, and the drama off the court is intense. Something tells me it definitely isn't going to slow down. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.