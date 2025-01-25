Nasty WNBA Player Wears Disgusting Anti-Trump Outfit: PHOTOS

Dijonai Carrington continues to do everything possible to get attention, and that now includes taking a shot at President Donald Trump.

Trump's second term is off to an incredibly hot start. He's crushing wokeness, targeting drug cartels, sending troops to the border and the vibes have never been higher.

However, not everyone is able to handle so much winning, and that's where the Connecticut Sun player enters the picture.

Dijonai Carrington wears anti-Donald Trump outfit.

Carrington, who also plays for the Mist BC in the Unrivaled league, posted two photos of herself Friday wearing an outfit that featured the words "The F*ck Donald Trump Tour" by rapper YG.

"What my hoodie says," the WNBA player tweeted.

There's no mystery there. Her message is crystal clear. You can see the photos below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Do you think people following Carrington on X (I'd rather do a short stint in Gitmo) liked the post? Of course they did.

This isn't the first time Carrington has done something to get attention. Let's not forget one of the most revolting tweets ever sent.

She tried to not-so-subtly accuse Caitlin Clark and her fans of being racist, bigoted, misogynistic and funniest of all - xenophobic.

Yes, Dijonai Carrington somehow managed to work in xenophobia during an attempt to attack Clark and her fans. Just bizarre behavior.

She also poked Caitlin Clark in the eye during a game, and then seemed interested in just shrugging it off. Just example after example of bad behavior.

Now, she's wearing an outfit that states "F*ck Donald Trump." You can always count on Dijonai to be predictably not classy.

I don't care who the President is. This kind of behavior is not normal and shouldn't ever be treated as normal.

Lastly, Carrington blocked me on X. Why'd you do that, Dijonai? Couldn't handle the heat? Couldn't deal with basic questions?

Tough look, Dijonai! Very tough look!

I'm sure Dijonai Carrington will, once again, find a way to make herself the center of attention. You can count on it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.