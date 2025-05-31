WNBA Player Who Tried To Rip Caitlin Clark's Eye Out Has Security Called On Her By Ref

Dijonai Carrington, who in the last year alone tried to rip Caitlin Clark's eyeball out of its socket and wore an anti-Trump shirt to a game, was surprised at the end of last night's game when a referee called security over after the final whistle.

It's called a smart business move, Dijonai! I'd want an extra layer of protection, too.

OK, maybe I'm being a bit dramatic. I don't know. You be the judge.

For context – and there isn't a ton here because not many folks were watching a Dallas-Chicago WNBA game on a Friday night in May – Carrington appeared to have some words with the ref after last night's road loss.

That, in itself, is no biggie. Players do that all the time. Especially basketball players. Nobody bitches more than basketball players. Except maybe Pat Mahomes. That's about it.

Anyway, what has the internet's attention today is the ref, who appears to motion to stadium security as Dijonai walks towards him.

Maybe a business decision? Again, I don't know.

Rolllllll tape!

Dijonai Carrington has done herself no favors

Obviously, Dijonai Carrington disagrees with this move, as you can see. She called it a microaggression on X last night, which is just a Gen-Z fancy term for "he's being a b*tch." That's it. I promise. It's just a passive-aggressive way of calling someone a crybaby.

Now, here's where Carrington's nasty little actions of the past may come back to bite her. Remember, she lit the world on fire last September when she took a shot at Caitlin Clark during a playoff game.

Remember this little move? The ‘ol ’jam-your-finger-in-her-eye-socket-as-she-shoots' move in Game 1 of the Fever-Sun series.

Clark ended up with a black eye. There was no foul called. Social media erupted in a way I haven't quite seen before. It was anarchy.

Basketball ain't my thing, so I'd need someone who knows ball to tell me if that's fair or foul. Looks like a cheap shot to me, though.

Anyway, this is also the same chick who wore a "The F*ck Donald Trump Tour" shirt to an Unrivaled game that nobody watched last year, and then called for the WNBA to "take action" against Trump's policies.

So, yeah – she's clearly nuts. Most WNBA players are, but this one seems especially insane.

So, perhaps this ref was playing it safe last night when Carrington approached him after the game? Can you blame him?

Or, maybe security just stepped in on its own because – again – they were simply playing the odds? Maybe the ref had nothing to do with it?

I don't know. You make the call!

Zach.Dean@OutKick.com. Lemme hear it!