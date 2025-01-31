Nasty WNBA Player Makes Insane Comments About Stopping Donald Trump

DiJonai Carrington continues to remain insufferable.

The WNBA player for the Connecticut Sun recently wore an outfit featuring the words "The F*ck Donald Trump Tour" by rapper YG prior to an Unrivaled league game.

Keeping it classy as always! I guess politeness and decorum doesn't apply to WNBA players. Now, she's doubling down on her nonsense.

DiJonai Carrington wants the WNBA to stop Donald Trump.

Instead of focusing on winning basketball games, the WNBA's most annoying player has a different goal:

Getting the league to stop President Donald Trump.

"We see that some of the policies are already going into action, and, of course, that means that as the WNBA and being at the forefront of a lot of these movements, it's time for us to also take action. It definitely needs to happen as women, women's rights being taken away, like, now, LGBTQ rights being taken away now. They haven't happened yet, but definitely in the works," Carrington said prior to an Unrivaled league game Thursday, according to Fox News.

Is it the WNBA's goal to be as disliked as possible by the public? The league has been relevant for *ONE SINGLE SEASON* in its entire existence, and it has nothing to do with DiJonai Carrington.

It had everything to do with Caitlin Clark. That's it. That's the ballgame.

Instead of cashing in on the newfound attention and building up the brand, members of the league seem focused on destroying themselves.

They really think the WNBA - a league that loses money - is going to stop President Donald Trump? He has a massive mandate. He won the Electoral College, popular vote and Republicans are in control of both chambers of Congress.

Furthermore, what rights have been taken away? The answer is none. The President can't take away rights. He doesn't write laws. That's the job of Congress.

You'd think DiJonai Carrington would know that seeing as how she likes to position herself as an intellectual. I guess she has no idea how the American system of government works.

Best of luck, DiJonai. She's going to need it if she honestly believes the WNBA has the power to tip the scales. It does not and we all know it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.