California Will Let Girls Who Lost To Males Compete At State Track Meet; Still Allowing Males in Women's Event

Several girls lost an opportunity to compete at the California state high school track & field meet due to the presence of male athletes beating them and taking their spots. However, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), which governs high school sports in the state, decided to give those girls the opportunity to compete this weekend.

The problem, though, is that they still refuse to bar males from competing in the state final. As OutKick's Austin Perry reported, AB Hernandez – who is a biological male – "took first place in both the long jump and triple jump at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section Masters Meet [and]… qualified in both events for next weekend's state championships."

OutKick's Riley Gaines criticized the CIF for trying to please everyone instead of refusing to protect fairness in girls' sports.

As Gaines mentioned, President Donald Trump threatened to pull federal funding from the state of California due to the state's refusal to comply with his executive order to "keep men out of women's sports."

"California, under the leadership of Radical Left Democrat Gavin Newscum, continues to ILLEGALLY allow ‘MEN TO PLAY IN WOMEN’S SPORTS,'" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.

Hernandez has been atop the girls' high school rankings in the state of California in both the long jump and triple jump all season and the athlete figures to have a great shot at being a state champion in two girls' events – despite being a male.

This is exactly what President Trump and Republican lawmakers have been trying to stop, but several left-wing states refuse to comply. California is one of several states currently under active investigation by the Department of Education due to potential Title IX violations related to allowing males in girls' and women's sports.

Expect the conversation to ramp uo even further if Hernandez manages to win a state title, or two, in girls' track & field this weekend.