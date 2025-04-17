California Still Allowing Males To Win Girls' High School Track & Field Events

The U.S. Department of Justice recently announced a lawsuit against the state of Maine for refusing to comply with President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at keeping males out of girls' and women's sports. It appears that California is headed down a similar path.

As OutKick previously reported, AB Hernandez – a male athlete who identifies as transgender – has won several events in girls' track and field already this year. Trump's executive order hasn't led California schools to stop Hernandez from competing, either. Hernandez currently ranks first in the entire state in both the girls' long jump and girls' triple jump.

Hernandez isn't the only one, either. Abigail Jones took first place in a girls' 300-meter hurdles event on Wednesday.

Last month, U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon sent a letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom threatening to cut the funding for schools if they don't comply with President Donald Trump's order on transgender athletes.

"Allowing participation in sex-separated activities based on 'gender identity' places schools at risk of Title IX violations and loss of federal funding. As Governor, you have a duty to inform California school districts of this risk," McMahon's letter stated.

Apparently, Newsom has no desire to end the madness and is willing to put state schools at risk of financial punishments to adhere to the left-wing radical gender ideology over basic biology, reality, fairness and safety. Even though Newsom has publicly admitted that males competing in girls' sports is "unfair," he has taken no action to stop it in his own state.

While many Americans thought that Trump's election and subsequent actions would ultimately put an end to the madness that is males competing in girls' and women's sports, that has so far not been the case. The fight is far from over.