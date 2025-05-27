Donald Trump Sends Warning To Gov. Gavin Newsom Over Males In Women's Sports

After a male track and field athlete qualified for the California State Finals in multiple women's events, Donald Trump has issued a warning to Gov. Gavin Newsom. The President is threatening to withhold federal funding if Newsom continues to allow men to compete in women's sports.

"California, under the leadership of Radical Left Democrat Gavin Newscum, continues to ILLEGALLY allow ‘MEN TO PLAY IN WOMEN’S SPORTS,'" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.

In the post, Trump referenced (though not by name) Jurupa Valley High School's AB Hernandez, who dominated in the girls' long jump and triple jump over the weekend at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Track Championship Masters Qualifiers. Hernandez will now compete for a state title in both events.

"As a Male, he was a less than average competitor. As a Female, this transitioned person is practically unbeatable," Trump wrote. "THIS IS NOT FAIR, AND TOTALLY DEMEANING TO WOMEN AND GIRLS."

In February, Trump signed an executive order to keep males out of girls' and women's sports — promising to remove federal funding from schools and programs that don't comply. The White House is already at odds with Gov. Janet Mills of Maine for defying that executive order, and it looks like California could be next.

"Please be hereby advised that large scale Federal Funding will be held back, maybe permanently, if the Executive Order on this subject matter is not adhered to," Trump continued. "The Governor, himself, said it is 'UNFAIR.' I will speak to him today to find out which way he wants to go??? In the meantime I am ordering local authorities, if necessary, to not allow the transitioned person to compete in the State Finals. This is a totally ridiculous situation!!!"

During an interview with Charlie Kirk in March, Newsom agreed that it is "unfair" for transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports. Thus far, though, the governor hasn't taken action to stop it from happening in California.